Universal Display Com (OLED) Market Valuation Rose While Mengis Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Cut Stake in Foot Locker (FL) by $17.04 Million as Stock Declined

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor's Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker's stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there's still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 12.63% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.95 per share. FL’s profit will be $114.54 million for 10.08 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 73.64 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

