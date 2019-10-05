Universal Display Com (OLED) Holder Mengis Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Soros Fund Management Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Has Lowered as Shares Declined

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 31,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 21,936 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 53,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 130,184 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (OLED) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 2,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 14,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $167.45. About 450,726 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp Com (NYSE:CVX) by 9,687 shares to 44,567 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Bus Mach Com (NYSE:IBM) by 25,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.43M for 73.44 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Cap Management Inc accumulated 11,050 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 12,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited has invested 0.05% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Sigma Planning holds 8,527 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Associates has invested 0.52% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1,750 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 1.07 million shares. Copeland Mngmt Limited Liability owns 103,598 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Cls Invs Limited Liability owns 150 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested in 0.11% or 12,406 shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 53,465 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated owns 2,425 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 20,260 are owned by Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0% or 12,375 shares. 1,200 are owned by Ellington Lc.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 80,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $28.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).