Universal Display Co (OLED) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $956,732 as Share Value Rose; Academy Capital Management Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $4.55 Million

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 34,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34 million, down from 105,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $135.32. About 1.22 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Co (OLED) by 54.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 5,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 4,216 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $793,000, down from 9,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $170. About 400,946 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 74.56 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Optimizerx Corp by 144,006 shares to 265,185 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 194,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.55 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $445.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,552 shares to 14,351 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.