Universal Corporation (UVV) and Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Comparison side by side

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) and Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB) have been rivals in the Tobacco Products Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Corporation 53 0.00 24.62M 4.11 14.48 Turning Point Brands Inc. 30 0.00 8.71M 1.18 31.55

Table 1 highlights Universal Corporation and Turning Point Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Turning Point Brands Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Universal Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Universal Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turning Point Brands Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Corporation 46,252,113.47% 7.8% 4.7% Turning Point Brands Inc. 28,707,976.27% 36.8% 8.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Universal Corporation are 6.3 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Turning Point Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Universal Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Turning Point Brands Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.1% of Universal Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.1% of Turning Point Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Universal Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, Turning Point Brands Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Corporation -1.54% -3.22% 13.35% 2.01% -11.26% 9.88% Turning Point Brands Inc. -19.48% -25.31% -26.4% 9.37% 12.45% 36.41%

For the past year Universal Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Turning Point Brands Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Universal Corporation beats Turning Point Brands Inc.

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets smokeless and smoking tobacco products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products. The Smoking Products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, and related products; processes, packages, and markets make-your-own (MYO) cigarette tobaccos; imports and markets MYO cigar wraps and loose cigar smoking tobacco, as well as finished cigars; and processes, packages, and markets traditional pipe tobaccos. The NewGen Products segment markets and distributes liquid vapor products, tobacco vaporizer products, and other products without tobacco and nicotine, including markets e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers, and other related products; and distributes various assortments of vaping products to non-traditional retail outlets through VaporBeast. The company sells its products under the Zig-Zag, Beech-Nut, StokerÂ’s, Trophy, Havana Blossom, Durango, Stoker, Our Pride, Big Mountain, Appalachia, Springfield Standard, Snake River, Tequila Sunrise, FredÂ’s Choice, Old Hillside, Red Cap, Tennessee Chew, and VaporBeast brands. It sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience store, tobacco outlet, food store, mass merchandising, and drug store channels. The company was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to Turning Point Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Turning Point Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.