Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) EPS Estimated At $0.37; Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Shorts Raised By 22.97%

Analysts expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to report $0.37 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. UNVR’s profit would be $62.40 million giving it 13.53 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Univar Solutions Inc.’s analysts see -11.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 1.24M shares traded. Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has declined 18.13% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UNVR News: 11/05/2018 – Univar Expands Agreement with BASF to Include Care Chemicals; 08/05/2018 – Univar Announces Agreement To Acquire Earthoil; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q Net $65.4M; 09/05/2018 – Univar: Jukes Succeeds Stephen Newlin as CEO, President; 09/05/2018 – Univar Appoints David Jukes As President And CEO; 14/05/2018 – Theleme Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Univar; 08/03/2018 – Univar Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – Univar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $166.3M

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) had an increase of 22.97% in short interest. CHRS’s SI was 7.99M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 22.97% from 6.49 million shares previously. With 1.11 million avg volume, 7 days are for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s short sellers to cover CHRS’s short positions. The stock increased 5.45% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 1.11 million shares traded or 8.86% up from the average. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE CASH USE IN OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $30 – $35 MLN PER QUARTER IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review; 08/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 4Q Loss/Shr 84c; 16/05/2018 – Rezolute Announces Appointment of Keith Vendola as Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 04/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Appoints Samuel Nussbaum, M.D. to Board of Directors

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.38 billion. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. It has a 954.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Coherus BioSciences, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 62.66 million shares or 0.54% more from 62.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 86,757 shares. Grp One Trading Lp holds 21,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eam Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Knott David M has 62,387 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 4,459 shares. Sio Limited Liability Corporation reported 184,366 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 6,774 shares. Rmb Management Lc holds 0.05% or 82,668 shares. Campbell And Adviser Lc holds 15,032 shares. 38,571 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,745 shares stake. Highland Cap L P owns 119,825 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) or 1 shares.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Among 3 analysts covering Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Coherus BioSciences has $4300 highest and $28 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 66.44% above currents $20.23 stock price. Coherus BioSciences had 6 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Robert W. Baird.