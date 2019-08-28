Univar Inc. (UNVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) and Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) compete with each other in the Chemicals – Major Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univar Inc. 22 0.34 N/A 0.37 59.14 Minerals Technologies Inc. 56 0.88 N/A 4.62 11.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Univar Inc. and Minerals Technologies Inc. Minerals Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Univar Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Univar Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Minerals Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univar Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 0.7% Minerals Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.52 beta means Univar Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Minerals Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Univar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Minerals Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Minerals Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Univar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Univar Inc. and Minerals Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Univar Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Minerals Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 55.56% for Univar Inc. with average target price of $28. Minerals Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 average target price and a 42.70% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Univar Inc. appears more favorable than Minerals Technologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.66% of Univar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.8% of Minerals Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Univar Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Minerals Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Univar Inc. -0.45% -0.36% 0.59% 6.86% -18.13% 24.69% Minerals Technologies Inc. -1.75% -1.24% -10.65% -7.31% -28.95% 3.72%

For the past year Univar Inc. has stronger performance than Minerals Technologies Inc.

Summary

Minerals Technologies Inc. beats Univar Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and service, bulk chemicals, and specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, color, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients that include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling services. It distributes its products through warehouse delivery; direct-to-consumer delivery; and ChemPoint.com distribution platform. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. The companyÂ’s Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals and other products. Its Construction Technologies segment provides environmental products comprising bentonite and polymer lining technologies, as well as specialized technologies to mitigate vapor intrusion. This segment also provides various active and passive products for waterproofing of underground structures, commercial building envelopes, and tunnels, as well as drilling products. It serves construction project customers. The companyÂ’s Energy Services segment provides offshore water treatment/filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.