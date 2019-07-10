Univar Inc. (UNVR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Univar Inc. has 94% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.14% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Univar Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 13.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Univar Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univar Inc. 0.00% 16.70% 3.60% Industry Average 6.39% 22.70% 6.54%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Univar Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Univar Inc. N/A 22 16.99 Industry Average 496.20M 7.76B 21.87

Univar Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Univar Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Univar Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Univar Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.23 2.92 2.49

$28 is the average price target of Univar Inc., with a potential upside of 32.01%. As a group, Chemicals – Major Diversified companies have a potential upside of 45.36%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Univar Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Univar Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Univar Inc. 3.8% -0.58% -4.32% -3.06% -18.18% 24.86% Industry Average 1.81% 6.23% 14.22% 14.87% 27.06% 22.23%

For the past year Univar Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Univar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Univar Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.40 Quick Ratio. Univar Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Univar Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.52 shows that Univar Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Univar Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.87 which is 87.35% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Univar Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Univar Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and service, bulk chemicals, and specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, color, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients that include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling services. It distributes its products through warehouse delivery; direct-to-consumer delivery; and ChemPoint.com distribution platform. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.