Univ Health Rlty Income Trust (UHT) Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding by $1.06 Million; Pnc Financial Services Group Has Increased Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Univ Health Rlty Income Trust (UHT) by 53.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.81% . The institutional investor held 40,525 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 26,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Univ Health Rlty Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.01. About 56,437 shares traded. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 40.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $300 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 08/03/2018 Universal Health Realty Trust: Gayle L. Capozzalo Elected to Board of Trustees, James E. Dalton Jr. to Retire in June; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 17,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 580,303 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05 million, up from 562,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 2.57 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3,625 shares to 4,401 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 587,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.