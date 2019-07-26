Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 18.62 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.7. The Current Ratio of rival Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential is 196.19% at a $21 average price target. On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 162.61% and its average price target is $50. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.22% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.