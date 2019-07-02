Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.06 N/A -1.93 0.00

Demonstrates Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.7. The Current Ratio of rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a 133.07% upside potential and an average target price of $21. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average target price and a 903.86% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.22%. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.