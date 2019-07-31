Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 115.83 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 197.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 72.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. was more bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.