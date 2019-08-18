Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 130.84 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 239.26% and an $21 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $39, while its potential upside is 243.92%. The results provided earlier shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Unity Biotechnology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.