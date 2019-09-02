Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.66 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Its competitor Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential is 244.26% at a $21 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.