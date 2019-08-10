Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 203.91% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. with consensus price target of $21. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 1,038.95% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 45.6% respectively. 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. was less bearish than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.