Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Both Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 554.12 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 148.52% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. with consensus price target of $21.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.