Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential is 205.23% at a $21 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 17.35%. About 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.