Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

This is a contrast between Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 197.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 59.2% respectively. About 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -42.8% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.