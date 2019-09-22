Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Both Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

13.7 and 13.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. Its rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

On 7 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.