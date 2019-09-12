Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Demonstrates Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Immunic Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Immunic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 177.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.