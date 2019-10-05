Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 352,147,239.26% -46.4% -42.4% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 61,070,361.31% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 average price target and a 53.25% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 0%. About 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.