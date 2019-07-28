Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 39 1359.22 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Unity Biotechnology Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. On the competitive side is, CRISPR Therapeutics AG which has a 15.8 Current Ratio and a 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 2 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a 205.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21. Competitively the consensus price target of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $61, which is potential 17.49% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders owned 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.