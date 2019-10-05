Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00 Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.60M -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 352,147,239.26% -46.4% -42.4% Cerus Corporation 2,432,089,752.95% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. On the competitive side is, Cerus Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerus Corporation has a consensus target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 61.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 69.1% respectively. About 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.