Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.26 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 while its Current Ratio is 13.7. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 148.52%. Avid Bioservices Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 67.22% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Unity Biotechnology Inc. appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 52.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.