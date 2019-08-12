Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

We are contrasting Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 12.51 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Athenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a 214.37% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 41.74%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Athenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.3% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Athenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.