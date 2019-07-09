Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.24 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 while its Current Ratio is 13.7. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 26 while its Quick Ratio is 26. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 150.00%. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 219.15%. The results provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than Unity Biotechnology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.22% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.