Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

We are comparing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7. Competitively, Affimed N.V. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Affimed N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential is 145.04% at a $21 consensus target price. On the other hand, Affimed N.V.’s potential upside is 155.59% and its consensus target price is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Affimed N.V. looks more robust than Unity Biotechnology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.8% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Affimed N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.