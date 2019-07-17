Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) Reaches $7.75 After 6.00% Down Move; Zumiez (ZUMZ) Shorts Increased By 11.86%

The stock of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 195,971 shares traded. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has declined 37.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBX News: 14/05/2018 UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Appoints Camille Landis as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development; 14/05/2018 – UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Appoints Camille Landis as Senior Vice Pres of Corporate DevelopmentThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $332.53 million company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $7.29 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UBX worth $19.95M less.

Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had an increase of 11.86% in short interest. ZUMZ’s SI was 2.45M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.86% from 2.19 million shares previously. With 445,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s short sellers to cover ZUMZ’s short positions. The SI to Zumiez Inc’s float is 12.08%. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 286,886 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ)

Among 2 analysts covering Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zumiez Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research on Monday, March 11 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by FBR Capital.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $623.19 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 13.53 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Zumiez Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc invested 0.05% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 537 shares. Paloma holds 0.01% or 10,119 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.04% or 34,063 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). New York-based National Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co invested in 86,925 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Euclidean Mngmt Llc has invested 0.9% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity accumulated 62,800 shares. 238,532 are held by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn. Bancorp Of America De reported 0% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Hood River Capital Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 928,207 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 33,029 shares.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company has market cap of $332.53 million. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.