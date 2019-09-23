Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) Reaches $6.81 After 5.00% Down Move; HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Had 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Homeserve PLC (LON:HSV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Homeserve PLC has GBX 1400 highest and GBX 800 lowest target. GBX 1217.50’s average target is 3.27% above currents GBX 1179 stock price. Homeserve PLC had 25 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 15. The stock of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 29. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of HSV in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Equal Weight” rating. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. See HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) latest ratings:

The stock of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 138,445 shares traded. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has declined 51.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical UBX News: 14/05/2018 – UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Appoints Camille Landis as Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 14/05/2018 UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Appoints Camille Landis as Senior Vice President of Corporate DevelopmentThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $294.21M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $6.47 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UBX worth $14.71 million less.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company has market cap of $294.21 million. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Analysts await Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Unity Biotechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Unity Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:UBX) Painful 66% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

HomeServe plc provides home repair and improvement services to the household clients under the HomeServe brand. The company has market cap of 3.95 billion GBP. The firm offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, gas and oil central heating, external water supply pipe, internal gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, locksmith, and glazing repair services, as well as ventilation and air conditioning services. It has a 36.5 P/E ratio. It provides its home assistance services through a network of engineers and sub-contractors.