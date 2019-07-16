Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 XOMA Corporation 14 12.18 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unity Biotechnology Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Its competitor XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and XOMA Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 157.99% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. with average price target of $21. Competitively XOMA Corporation has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 43.65%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than XOMA Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.22%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -42.8% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.