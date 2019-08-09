Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) Contrasting side by side

Both Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 203.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 18.7%. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vital Therapies Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.