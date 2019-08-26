Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Comparing side by side

Both Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Verona Pharma plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 252.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 65.57% respectively. Insiders owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Verona Pharma plc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.