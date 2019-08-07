Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Contrasting side by side

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Demonstrates Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 208.37% and an $21 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 8%. About 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has stronger performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.