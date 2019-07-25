Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparison side by side

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 182.26% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. with average target price of $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.