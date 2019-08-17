Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.40 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Liquidity

13.7 and 13.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. Its rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$21 is Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 239.26%. On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,060.71% and its consensus price target is $26. Based on the data delivered earlier, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Unity Biotechnology Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Competitively, 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.