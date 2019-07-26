Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Comparing side by side

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Unity Biotechnology Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Its competitor OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 196.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 22.3% respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.22%. Comparatively, OncoCyte Corporation has 47.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.