Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. On the competitive side is, Myovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, and a 250.00% upside potential. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 185.52%. Based on the data shown earlier, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than Myovant Sciences Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. About 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 56.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.