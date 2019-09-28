Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 349,467,275.49% -46.4% -42.4% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 347,477,809.05% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.