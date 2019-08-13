Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 25.78 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

13.7 and 13.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. Its rival MediWound Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

$21 is Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 221.59%. Competitively the consensus price target of MediWound Ltd. is $10.13, which is potential 219.56% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Unity Biotechnology Inc. looks more robust than MediWound Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. About 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, MediWound Ltd. has 41.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.