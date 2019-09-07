Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.14 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 demonstrates Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 42.5 and 42.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Innoviva Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 212.04% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. with average target price of $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.