Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 13 4.10 N/A 3.37 3.52

In table 1 we can see Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

13.7 and 13.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. Its rival Innoviva Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 80.5% respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Innoviva Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has weaker performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.