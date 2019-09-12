Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Galapagos NV 132 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Galapagos NV earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Galapagos NV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Galapagos NV’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s average price target is $172.6, while its potential upside is 6.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. Insiders held roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.