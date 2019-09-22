Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparison side by side

Both Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.