Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparing side by side

Both Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 while its Current Ratio is 13.7. Meanwhile, CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has an average target price of $21, and a 148.52% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 9.4% respectively. About 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CohBar Inc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.