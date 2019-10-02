Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.05 7.07M -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 350,534,351.15% -46.4% -42.4% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 111,392,963.49% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.