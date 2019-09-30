Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05

Table 1 highlights Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 350,000,000.00% -46.4% -42.4% Cambrex Corporation 55,961,764.21% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

13.7 and 13.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. Its rival Cambrex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Cambrex Corporation has an average target price of $57.5, with potential downside of -3.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.