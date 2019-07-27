Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 32.38 N/A -11.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unity Biotechnology Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a 205.23% upside potential and an average price target of $21. Competitively the average price target of BeiGene Ltd. is $210, which is potential 58.14% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than BeiGene Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. About 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has weaker performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.