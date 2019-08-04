Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.72 N/A 12.15 5.16

In table 1 we can see Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Ratings

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a 208.82% upside potential and an average price target of $21. Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $66.33, with potential upside of 8.29%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.