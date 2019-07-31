Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparison side by side

Both Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and has 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential is 192.07% at a $21 consensus price target. Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential upside of 55.93%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.22%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -42.8% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.