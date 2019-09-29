Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Contrasting side by side

Both Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 349,467,275.49% -46.4% -42.4% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 36,314,921.68% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.