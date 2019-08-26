Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Comparison side by side

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 42.32 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

13.7 and 13.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. Its rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential is 259.59% at a $21 consensus price target. On the other hand, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 813.30% and its consensus price target is $17.17. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. was less bearish than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.